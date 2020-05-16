13,115 Shares in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of POWI. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its stake in Power Integrations by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 566,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $618,973.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,281,710.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 4,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $381,328.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,590 shares of company stock valued at $5,114,273. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $101.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.43. Power Integrations Inc has a 52 week low of $64.95 and a 52 week high of $111.56.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $109.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.74 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 45.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 42.70%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on POWI shares. BidaskClub raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.20.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

