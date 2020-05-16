$14.99 Million in Sales Expected for WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) will post $14.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.81 million and the highest is $16.10 million. WhiteHorse Finance posted sales of $15.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year sales of $61.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $57.01 million to $65.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $65.75 million, with estimates ranging from $61.99 million to $68.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 45.98% and a return on equity of 9.92%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WHF. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. National Securities raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. WhiteHorse Finance currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

In related news, Director G Stacy Smith bought 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,245.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,245. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stuart D. Aronson bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $72,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 168,225 shares of company stock worth $1,849,775. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHF. Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth $444,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 113,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 33,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WHF opened at $8.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $14.79.

WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

