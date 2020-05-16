188,416 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Bought by Wafra Inc.

Wafra Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 188,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,629,000. PepsiCo makes up 1.7% of Wafra Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 1,288,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,074,000 after acquiring an additional 68,968 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,290,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 326,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $13,160,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEP. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

PEP traded up $2.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.95. 20,338,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,221,040. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.92. The company has a market capitalization of $186.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

