$2.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) to announce sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Mplx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.87 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.13 billion. Mplx posted sales of $1.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Mplx will report full-year sales of $7.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.90 billion to $8.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.45 billion to $9.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mplx.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Mplx had a negative net margin of 30.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPLX. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Mplx in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mplx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPLX opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.97. Mplx has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $32.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.53%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

