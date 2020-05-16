$2.49 EPS Expected for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) to announce $2.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.42. NextEra Energy reported earnings per share of $2.35 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full-year earnings of $9.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.75 to $9.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NextEra Energy.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $246.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.07.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director David L. Porges acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $274.67 per share, for a total transaction of $824,010.00. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,113,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,639 shares of company stock worth $20,863,319. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. 6 Meridian grew its position in NextEra Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 10,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 11,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded down $4.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $227.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,058,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,767. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $174.80 and a 1-year high of $283.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $113.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.25.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

