$2.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) will announce $2.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.70 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.84 billion. Ameriprise Financial posted sales of $3.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full-year sales of $11.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.19 billion to $12.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.53 billion to $12.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $1.53. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 40.26%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $202.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.89.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $9,254,748.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,319,497.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,830,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,395,000 after purchasing an additional 192,198 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 5.1% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,463,000 after buying an additional 227,640 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,433,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,013,000 after buying an additional 45,786 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,306,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,164,000 after buying an additional 76,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,962,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,853,000 after buying an additional 47,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMP opened at $121.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.37. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $80.01 and a 1 year high of $180.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

