$205.10 Million in Sales Expected for DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) to report $205.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for DHT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $199.20 million to $210.99 million. DHT posted sales of $61.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 235.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHT will report full-year sales of $634.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $611.49 million to $658.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $445.05 million, with estimates ranging from $386.80 million to $503.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DHT.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $152.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.86 million. DHT had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 14.74%. DHT’s revenue was up 77.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DHT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut DHT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DHT in a report on Sunday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHT. FMR LLC bought a new position in DHT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $821,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,125,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of DHT by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 656,628 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 53,309 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DHT by 128.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 363,313 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 204,251 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in DHT by 342.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 92,315 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 71,470 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DHT opened at $6.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.89. DHT has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $8.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $926.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of -0.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This is a boost from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. DHT’s payout ratio is currently 224.56%.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DHT (DHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.