$206.16 Million in Sales Expected for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) to report $206.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $210.88 million and the lowest is $201.44 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions reported sales of $528.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $506.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Julie Atkinson bought 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.64 per share, for a total transaction of $150,714.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,875.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Maribeth Nash Bearfield sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total value of $1,012,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,313.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,787,695 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1,434.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 123,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 115,875 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $100.93 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $64.23 and a twelve month high of $176.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.84.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

