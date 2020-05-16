$21.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) will announce sales of $21.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $21.18 billion. Bank of America posted sales of $23.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full year sales of $85.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $82.35 billion to $88.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $85.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.84 billion to $89.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.74.

BAC stock opened at $21.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.74. The stock has a market cap of $186.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $487,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 159,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

