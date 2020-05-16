$250.93 Million in Sales Expected for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will post sales of $250.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Interface’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $257.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $245.00 million. Interface posted sales of $357.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interface will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $288.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.13 million. Interface had a positive return on equity of 31.53% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. Interface’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

TILE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Interface from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura Securities raised their target price on Interface from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James raised Interface from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on Interface from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on Interface from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Interface has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

NASDAQ:TILE opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.83. Interface has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $17.67. The company has a market capitalization of $525.86 million, a P/E ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Interface by 12.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,148,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,803,000 after purchasing an additional 353,113 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Interface by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,862,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after buying an additional 8,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Interface by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,826,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,925,000 after buying an additional 76,560 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Interface by 32.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,471,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after buying an additional 360,811 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in Interface by 17.1% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,285,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after buying an additional 187,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

