$275.92 Million in Sales Expected for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to post $275.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $281.21 million and the lowest is $269.20 million. New York Community Bancorp reported sales of $255.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $261.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.43 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NYCB. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens cut their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.86.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.96. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.31%.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese purchased 3,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $29,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 8,981 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 48,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 213.5% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 44,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 30,102 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

