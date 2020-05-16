$281.91 Million in Sales Expected for Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) will report $281.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Smart Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $285.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $275.00 million. Smart Global reported sales of $235.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smart Global will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Smart Global.

Get Smart Global alerts:

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Smart Global had a positive return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Smart Global from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Smart Global from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

Smart Global stock opened at $24.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.98. Smart Global has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $39.08. The firm has a market cap of $598.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 68.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Smart Global in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Smart Global during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Smart Global by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Smart Global in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smart Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smart Global (SGH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.