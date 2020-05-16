$282.40 Million in Sales Expected for WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) will announce sales of $282.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $278.30 million and the highest is $284.50 million. WideOpenWest reported sales of $289.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WOW shares. B. Riley lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. KeyCorp raised WideOpenWest from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James lowered WideOpenWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on WideOpenWest from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. WideOpenWest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.79.

In related news, CEO Teresa L. Elder acquired 26,150 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,619,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,325.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 999.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WOW opened at $5.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average of $6.04. The firm has a market cap of $441.09 million, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.63. WideOpenWest has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $8.49.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

