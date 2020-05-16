29,401 Shares in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Bought by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $19,121,610,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $2,006,996,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,336,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,360,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199,670 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $75,002,000. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. DZ Bank raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,569,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,046,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $198.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.56. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.32.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.