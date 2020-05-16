$323.48 Million in Sales Expected for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to report $323.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $272.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $369.70 million. Helmerich & Payne posted sales of $687.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 53%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $761.00 million to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a positive return on equity of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $633.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.71.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, insider Todd Willard Benson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.21 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 49,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,292.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 231.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,606,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,289,657 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,555,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at $47,027,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 7,688.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 825,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,506,000 after buying an additional 814,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,603,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,856,000 after purchasing an additional 792,600 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HP opened at $17.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $58.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.29%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

