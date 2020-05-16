$340.28 Million in Sales Expected for Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) will announce $340.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vectrus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $318.86 million and the highest is $361.70 million. Vectrus posted sales of $331.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vectrus.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $351.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.84 million.

VEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Vectrus from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

In other news, SVP Kevin T. Boyle bought 750 shares of Vectrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.34 per share, with a total value of $29,505.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,242 shares in the company, valued at $127,540.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Vectrus by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,731,000 after buying an additional 256,393 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 633,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,498,000 after buying an additional 342,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 484,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,067,000 after buying an additional 23,810 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 369,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,300,000 after buying an additional 66,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vectrus by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 326,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VEC opened at $43.66 on Friday. Vectrus has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $561.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.52.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

