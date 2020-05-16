$378.28 Million in Sales Expected for UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) to post $378.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for UniFirst’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $388.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $367.26 million. UniFirst reported sales of $453.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $464.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.48 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on UniFirst from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

In other news, VP David Martin Katz sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $150,937.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,402.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in UniFirst during the 4th quarter worth $3,799,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in UniFirst by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in UniFirst by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in UniFirst by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the 4th quarter worth about $55,289,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNF stock opened at $159.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.92. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.88. UniFirst has a fifty-two week low of $121.89 and a fifty-two week high of $217.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

