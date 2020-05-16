$38.72 Million in Sales Expected for Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) to report sales of $38.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $46.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.29 million. Bassett Furniture Industries posted sales of $108.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 64.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full year sales of $323.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $298.22 million to $348.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $355.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bassett Furniture Industries.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $112.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.95 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

In related news, Director William C. Warden, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,985.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert H. Spilman, Jr. acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $178,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 66,890 shares of company stock valued at $455,122 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 244,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 58,655 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $445,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $418,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 24,104 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 882,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 23,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $18.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.59. The firm has a market cap of $61.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.29 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Read More: Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.