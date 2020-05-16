$394.75 Million in Sales Expected for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) will announce $394.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $468.89 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $342.20 million. Floor & Decor reported sales of $520.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full year sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $554.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $43.28 on Friday. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $62.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.92.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 3,376,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $142,506,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Fung bought 2,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.53 per share, with a total value of $99,747.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,564.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,815,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,070,000 after acquiring an additional 528,135 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 195.3% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 40,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 26,651 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,789,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,424,000 after buying an additional 95,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

