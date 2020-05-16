$4.67 Billion in Sales Expected for PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) will post sales of $4.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for PBF Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.50 billion. PBF Energy reported sales of $5.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 15th.

On average, analysts expect that PBF Energy will report full year sales of $16.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.49 billion to $29.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $24.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.49 billion to $29.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PBF Energy.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.30%. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

PBF has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their target price on PBF Energy from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen lowered PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.46.

Shares of PBF opened at $9.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $34.91.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 720,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $4,773,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,260,621 shares of company stock valued at $10,664,178. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 53.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 765.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

