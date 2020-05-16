$401.40 Million in Sales Expected for Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) to announce $401.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $286.20 million and the highest is $470.00 million. Stitch Fix reported sales of $408.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Stitch Fix had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $451.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SFIX. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director J William Gurley purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $15,800,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 944,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,923,210.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $635,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,625,000 and sold 81,003 shares valued at $2,155,058. Insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 672.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,545,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,000 after buying an additional 2,216,349 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,359,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,532,000 after purchasing an additional 983,001 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,570,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 2,026.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 294,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 280,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,724,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,228,000 after purchasing an additional 241,532 shares in the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $21.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.32. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $32.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.64 and a beta of 2.82.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

