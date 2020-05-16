$406.02 Million in Sales Expected for Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) will announce sales of $406.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nineteen analysts have provided estimates for Propetro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $359.95 million and the highest is $443.46 million. Propetro posted sales of $546.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Propetro will report full year sales of $1.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $777.60 million to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $522.16 million to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Propetro.

Get Propetro alerts:

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.17). Propetro had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $434.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.31 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PUMP shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Propetro in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America downgraded Propetro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Propetro from $6.00 to $4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Propetro from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Propetro to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

Shares of PUMP stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.59. Propetro has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.98 million, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About Propetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Propetro (PUMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Propetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Propetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.