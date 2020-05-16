$485.16 Million in Sales Expected for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) will report $485.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Waters’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $511.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $463.00 million. Waters posted sales of $599.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waters will report full year sales of $2.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.24). Waters had a return on equity of 1,937.83% and a net margin of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $464.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $186.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $223.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $182.44.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $178.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.71 and a 200 day moving average of $210.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.95. Waters has a 1 year low of $154.39 and a 1 year high of $245.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,668,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,379,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $979,304,000 after buying an additional 269,768 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 65.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 583,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $110,229,000 after buying an additional 230,220 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 303.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,755,000 after buying an additional 193,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,776,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,051,656,000 after buying an additional 161,552 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

