$5.66 Billion in Sales Expected for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report $5.66 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.36 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.84 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific posted sales of $6.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full year sales of $25.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.76 billion to $25.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $27.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.02 billion to $27.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.21.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,553,116.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $342.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $346.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $315.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

