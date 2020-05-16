$529.23 Million in Sales Expected for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) will post $529.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Teleflex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $539.50 million and the lowest is $514.60 million. Teleflex posted sales of $652.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full year sales of $2.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $630.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.07 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFX. Stephens reduced their target price on Teleflex from $425.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Teleflex from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $378.00 target price (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teleflex from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Teleflex from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.40.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $335.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $323.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.99. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $221.27 and a 12 month high of $398.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

In related news, VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total value of $258,210.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,868,463.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $50,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,955.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,443 shares of company stock worth $810,601 in the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,235,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,652,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,362,626,000 after purchasing an additional 357,882 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 574,834 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $216,390,000 after purchasing an additional 237,080 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 12,461.3% during the 4th quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 175,105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $65,916,000 after purchasing an additional 173,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,671,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

