$556.86 Million in Sales Expected for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) will post $556.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TEGNA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $555.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $558.00 million. TEGNA reported sales of $536.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TEGNA will report full-year sales of $2.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TEGNA.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $684.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.00 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TGNA shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on TEGNA from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of TEGNA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in TEGNA during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of TEGNA in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEGNA stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. TEGNA has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $18.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

