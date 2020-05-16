$578.13 Million in Sales Expected for Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) will report sales of $578.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $609.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $548.50 million. Stericycle reported sales of $845.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full year sales of $2.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.13). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on SRCL. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $48.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.11. Stericycle has a 52 week low of $38.45 and a 52 week high of $67.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,572,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

