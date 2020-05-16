$6.60 Million in Sales Expected for Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) will post sales of $6.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.20 million and the highest is $8.00 million. Scholar Rock posted sales of $5.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full year sales of $24.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.70 million to $29.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $26.27 million, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $32.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.59). Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a negative net margin of 255.69%. The company had revenue of $5.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.67. Scholar Rock has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $22.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $472.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,338,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 360,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 289,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 41,901 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 15,986 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 56,099 shares during the period. 63.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

Earnings History and Estimates for Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)

