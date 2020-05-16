$60.54 Million in Sales Expected for Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) will announce $60.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Appian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.41 million and the highest is $60.70 million. Appian posted sales of $66.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Appian will report full year sales of $273.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $270.50 million to $277.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $311.19 million, with estimates ranging from $299.60 million to $316.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $78.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.32 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 31.84% and a negative net margin of 15.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on APPN shares. BidaskClub raised Appian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Appian from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Appian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.64.

Shares of APPN opened at $51.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -76.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Appian has a 1-year low of $29.07 and a 1-year high of $63.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.96.

In other Appian news, Director Michael J. Mulligan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $802,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,840 shares of company stock worth $2,665,778 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter worth $6,123,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Appian by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Appian by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Appian by 48.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 41.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

