$68.30 Million in Sales Expected for Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) will announce sales of $68.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sailpoint Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $66.40 million to $70.50 million. Sailpoint Technologies reported sales of $63.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies will report full-year sales of $312.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $284.00 million to $324.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $353.32 million, with estimates ranging from $330.00 million to $367.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sailpoint Technologies.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $75.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.18 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Sailpoint Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Sailpoint Technologies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.42.

In other Sailpoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $323,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,368,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,121,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $297,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,634,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,500 shares of company stock worth $947,200 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,390,000 after acquiring an additional 53,253 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter.

SAIL opened at $20.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. Sailpoint Technologies has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $27.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.31 and a beta of 2.05.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

