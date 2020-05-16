$686.19 Million in Sales Expected for TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) will announce sales of $686.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TRI Pointe Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $685.30 million to $687.08 million. TRI Pointe Group reported sales of $697.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group will report full year sales of $2.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TRI Pointe Group.

Get TRI Pointe Group alerts:

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $595.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.91 million. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley lowered TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on TRI Pointe Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of TRI Pointe Group stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. TRI Pointe Group has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $18.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average is $14.09.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TRI Pointe Group (TPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.