$720.58 Million in Sales Expected for Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) will report sales of $720.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $713.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $733.10 million. Central Garden & Pet reported sales of $706.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $703.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.21 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 3.57%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Central Garden & Pet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Central Garden & Pet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CENT opened at $35.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.31. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $36.41.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, General Counsel George A. Yuhas sold 12,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $409,051.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 20,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,841.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Colligan sold 10,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $321,721.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,503.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 420,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after acquiring an additional 24,826 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 138,461 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,872,000. Institutional investors own 18.29% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

