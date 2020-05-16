$73.72 Million in Sales Expected for QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) will post $73.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for QAD’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $72.00 million and the highest is $76.74 million. QAD posted sales of $78.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QAD will report full-year sales of $306.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $300.29 million to $314.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $329.86 million, with estimates ranging from $318.67 million to $339.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow QAD.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). QAD had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $78.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. QAD’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on QADA. Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of QAD from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of QAD from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.88.

In other news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 3,000 shares of QAD stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $149,340.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 4,236,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,915,122.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 30,000 shares of QAD stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $1,210,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 4,205,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,685,226.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,789 shares of company stock worth $2,374,905 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in QAD by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in QAD during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in QAD during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in QAD by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in QAD by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. 49.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QADA stock opened at $39.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. QAD has a 52 week low of $28.21 and a 52 week high of $54.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.07 and its 200 day moving average is $46.76. The firm has a market cap of $822.63 million, a P/E ratio of -47.78 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. QAD’s payout ratio is -36.71%.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

