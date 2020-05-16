$8.51 Million in Sales Expected for Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) will announce $8.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Affimed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.34 million and the highest is $14.67 million. Affimed posted sales of $12.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Affimed will report full year sales of $26.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.72 million to $31.02 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $87.87 million, with estimates ranging from $44.13 million to $131.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.35 million for the quarter. Affimed had a negative net margin of 149.51% and a negative return on equity of 93.90%.

AFMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

Shares of AFMD opened at $2.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Affimed has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $3.74.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Affimed by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Affimed by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affimed by 25.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 7.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the period. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

