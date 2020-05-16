$83.55 Million in Sales Expected for Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) will post $83.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vivint Solar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $76.60 million and the highest is $90.50 million. Vivint Solar posted sales of $90.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Vivint Solar will report full-year sales of $365.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $356.30 million to $374.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $435.55 million, with estimates ranging from $405.40 million to $465.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vivint Solar.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.33). Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 153.24% and a negative net margin of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Vivint Solar’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on VSLR. ValuEngine lowered Vivint Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Vivint Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Vivint Solar from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Vivint Solar to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

In other news, insider L. Chance Allred sold 9,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $99,638.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas G. Plagemann sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $34,145.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,007 shares of company stock worth $272,917. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vivint Solar by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

VSLR opened at $6.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $714.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.28. Vivint Solar has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $12.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37.

About Vivint Solar

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

