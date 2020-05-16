83,865 Shares in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 83,865 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.07% of Telephone & Data Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telephone & Data Systems during the first quarter valued at $960,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 190.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 24.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 83,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 16,356 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 11,227.3% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 21,975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 21,781 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 5.5% during the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 122,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.58.

Shares of TDS stock opened at $17.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.86. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.18. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Telephone & Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

