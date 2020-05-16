$839.16 Million in Sales Expected for Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) will announce $839.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $874.80 million and the lowest is $815.38 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics will report full year sales of $3.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Black Diamond Therapeutics.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.40 million. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REYN. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $26,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $41,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Sib LLC purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $230,000.

REYN stock opened at $34.47 on Friday. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $35.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Black Diamond Therapeutics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc, a consumer products company, produces and sells products across cooking, waste and storage, and tableware. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produce foil, parchment paper, and disposable aluminum pans, as well as cooker liners.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Black Diamond Therapeutics (REYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.