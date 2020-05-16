97,951 Shares in Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 97,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Switch by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Switch during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Switch by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Switch during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Switch during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

SWCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Switch from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Switch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Switch from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

In other Switch news, CEO Rob Roy sold 94,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $1,333,987.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 824,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,695,993.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $418,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,087,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 390,576 shares of company stock valued at $5,237,430. Corporate insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWCH opened at $17.94 on Friday. Switch Inc has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average of $15.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.05 and a beta of 0.63.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $128.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Switch Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0294 per share. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

