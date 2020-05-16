AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Position Cut by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,802 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 0.8% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,381,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,724,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788,174 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,045 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,428,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,259,000 after purchasing an additional 681,783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 23.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,352,805,000. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $90.71. 13,625,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,146,067. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $97.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.97. The company has a market cap of $123.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 165.18% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

