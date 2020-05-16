Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.93.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOLF. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Acushnet from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Roth Capital began coverage on Acushnet in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Acushnet from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

GOLF stock opened at $28.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.82. Acushnet has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $33.50.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $408.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.46 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 11.55%. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acushnet will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,124,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,531,000 after acquiring an additional 170,403 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Acushnet by 5.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,629,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,626,000 after buying an additional 126,749 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Acushnet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 765,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,885,000 after buying an additional 12,259 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Acushnet by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 730,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,779,000 after buying an additional 28,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Acushnet by 30.5% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 669,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,210,000 after buying an additional 156,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

