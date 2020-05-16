Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADUS shares. Sidoti lowered their price target on shares of Addus Homecare from $115.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Addus Homecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Addus Homecare from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Addus Homecare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Addus Homecare in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

In other Addus Homecare news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $27,505.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at $380,594.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 0.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 622,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC now owns 359,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,284,000 after buying an additional 83,219 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 152,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,327,000 after buying an additional 32,491 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADUS opened at $80.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. Addus Homecare has a 1-year low of $43.13 and a 1-year high of $104.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.40.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $190.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.08 million. Addus Homecare had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 8.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Addus Homecare will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Addus Homecare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

