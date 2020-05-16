ADO Properties SA (ETR:ADJ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ADO Properties SA (ETR:ADJ) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €34.70 ($40.35).

ADJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on ADO Properties and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on ADO Properties and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. HSBC set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on ADO Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ADO Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of ADJ opened at €25.74 ($29.93) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €22.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €28.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02. ADO Properties has a 52 week low of €13.00 ($15.12) and a 52 week high of €49.84 ($57.95).

ADO Properties Company Profile

ADO Properties SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

