AE Wealth Management LLC Has $13.94 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,523 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

IJH traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,283,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,568. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.05 and a 200 day moving average of $185.16. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $210.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

