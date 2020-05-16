Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) to post ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.60) and the highest is ($1.31). Agios Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.87) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.60) to ($3.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($4.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.10) to ($1.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $1.08. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.20% and a negative return on equity of 63.85%. The business had revenue of $87.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 188.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AGIO has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.08.

AGIO stock opened at $46.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.27. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $54.68. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 8.41 and a quick ratio of 8.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,644,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 551.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.