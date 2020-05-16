Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,295,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,270 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.79% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $14,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 127,221 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter valued at about $742,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,270,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,186,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,526,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

In related news, Director Robert S. Harrison purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $111,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,279.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Benjamin purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,797.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $239,380 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.32. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $25.38. The stock has a market cap of $892.98 million, a PE ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 1.48.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Alexander & Baldwin had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.