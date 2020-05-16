Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 33,597 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Allegion worth $13,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,867,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $908,021,000 after buying an additional 304,283 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,159,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $891,665,000 after buying an additional 378,767 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,983,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,004,000 after purchasing an additional 376,117 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,857 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $185,298,000 after purchasing an additional 51,746 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,389,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $173,106,000 after purchasing an additional 485,514 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $93.57 on Friday. Allegion PLC has a fifty-two week low of $77.37 and a fifty-two week high of $139.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.15. Allegion had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 69.68%. The business had revenue of $674.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

In other Allegion news, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $472,244.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $328,226.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total transaction of $5,528,814.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,690 shares in the company, valued at $38,088,656.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALLE shares. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $124.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.63.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

