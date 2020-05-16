Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $182.03 Million

Brokerages predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) will report sales of $182.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $597.83 million and the lowest is $90.20 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $44.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 307.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $513.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $423.24 million to $939.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $843.23 million, with estimates ranging from $625.50 million to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 310.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 173.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.42) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.75.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $4,583,765.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,634,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 21,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $3,075,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,916,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,812 shares of company stock worth $13,482,773. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,992.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $139.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 1.90. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $65.81 and a 12-month high of $151.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.02.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

