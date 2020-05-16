Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the April 15th total of 3,880,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,580.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $17.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,373.19. 1,704,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,188,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $921.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,249.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,327.85. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,352.66, for a total value of $41,932.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,626.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total transaction of $85,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,299.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 465,509 shares of company stock valued at $30,945,946 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,472,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,972,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,050.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $22,903,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

