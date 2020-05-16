Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.38 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will report sales of $30.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Alphabet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.52 billion to $31.25 billion. Alphabet posted sales of $31.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full year sales of $137.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $135.13 billion to $143.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $166.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $160.56 billion to $174.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 EPS.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 target price (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.34.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,297,422,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $2,104,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,373.06 on Friday. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,245.96 and its 200-day moving average is $1,326.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

