Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,853,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,566 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.36% of Alteryx worth $271,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alteryx by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 8,880 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Alteryx by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in Alteryx by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 33,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Alteryx during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,321,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Alteryx during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,357,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Alteryx from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.27.

Shares of AYX opened at $129.95 on Friday. Alteryx Inc has a one year low of $75.17 and a one year high of $160.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,599.00, a PEG ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $108.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.64 million. Alteryx had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alteryx Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.85, for a total transaction of $3,171,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 5,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.54, for a total transaction of $920,033.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 476,922 shares of company stock valued at $65,871,654. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

